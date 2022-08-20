Dero Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00017448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $47.29 million and approximately $93,778.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,204.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.51 or 0.07458506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00154343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00255361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.74 or 0.00706167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.00542575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,782,518 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

