Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Despegar.com Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $589.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Despegar.com by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Despegar.com

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

