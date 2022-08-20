Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Deterra Royalties’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

Deterra Royalties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 75.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deterra Royalties news, insider Julian Andrews 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company's principal asset is the Mining Area C Royalty, an iron ore located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also involved in the management and acquisition of a portfolio of royalties across bulk commodities, base metals, and battery metals.

