DFI.Money 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $219.41 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $40.90 million and approximately $219.41 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for $1,059.78 or 0.04982415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003780 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00127400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00106337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032985 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

