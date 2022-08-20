DGPayment (DGP) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

DGPayment (DGP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One DGPayment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. DGPayment has a total market capitalization of $557,249.65 and $690,212.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DGPayment has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DGPayment Profile
DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com.
Buying and Selling DGPayment
