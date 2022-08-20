DGPayment (DGP) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

DGPayment (DGP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One DGPayment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. DGPayment has a total market capitalization of $557,249.65 and $690,212.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DGPayment has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DGPayment alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DGPayment Profile

DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DGPayment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DGPayment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.