Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

