Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 million-$102.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.45 million.

Digi International Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $34.44. 353,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,417. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digi International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

