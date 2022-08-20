Digitex Reaches Market Cap of $25,172.48 (DGTX)

Digitex (DGTX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Digitex has a market cap of $25,172.48 and $13,345.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,204.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00107389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00032580 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

