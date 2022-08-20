Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Director Lance Tracey Sells 73,000 Shares

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) Director Lance Tracey sold 73,000 shares of Diversified Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$211,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,300.

Lance Tracey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of Diversified Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of DIV opened at C$2.81 on Friday. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$349.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.89.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIV. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.