Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLMAF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DLMAF opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

