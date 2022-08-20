Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Trading Down 9.9%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.98 and last traded at C$6.98. Approximately 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.52. The stock has a market cap of C$227.12 million and a P/E ratio of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

