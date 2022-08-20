Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,900 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.16% of Douglas Emmett worth $67,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

