Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Holdings Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.57% of Dropbox worth $50,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 543,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 69,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,215 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.44. 1,644,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

