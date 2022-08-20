Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 11,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $45,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
