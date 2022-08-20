Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 339,723 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,723 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Williams Companies worth $91,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,162,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,619 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.93 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

