Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Ameren makes up approximately 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $158,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 493.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $97.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Argus upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

