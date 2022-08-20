Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 740,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,179,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.45% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $34,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 43,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,384,000 after buying an additional 435,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

