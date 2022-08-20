Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169,615 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart comprises 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 1.17% of CubeSmart worth $136,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

