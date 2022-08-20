Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $177.47 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,936 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up 2.1% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.33% of Sempra worth $177,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Sempra by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.05. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.