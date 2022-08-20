Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $60.05 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,320 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.86% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $60,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEP opened at $84.44 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

