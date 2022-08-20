Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

