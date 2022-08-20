Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.34% of Simon Property Group worth $145,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE SPG opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.56.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

