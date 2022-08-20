Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,332,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,085,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NYSE:DUK opened at $113.24 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.