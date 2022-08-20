DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Raised by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:DD opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

