Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.87 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $3.41 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

