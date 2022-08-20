DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 98.20 ($1.19). Approximately 244,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 193,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.17).

A number of analysts have commented on DWF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other DWF Group news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £103,200.96 ($124,699.08).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

