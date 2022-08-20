DXdao Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $21.35 million and $4,933.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $432.82 or 0.02035789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

