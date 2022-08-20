Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) & Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tiziana Life Sciences and Dynavax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dynavax Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tiziana Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 360.59%. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.07%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than Dynavax Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$23.42 million N/A N/A Dynavax Technologies $439.44 million 3.50 $76.71 million $1.40 8.69

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and Dynavax Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Dynavax Technologies 34.58% 107.10% 26.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Tiziana Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases. It also develops Milciclib (TZLS-201), a small molecule inhibitor of various cyclin-dependent kinases, tropomycin receptor kinases, and Src family kinases controlling cell growth and malignant progression of cancer; and anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb (TZLS-501), a fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation and to treat COVID-19 patients. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquatered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; agreement with Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.; and sublicense agreement with Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

