Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $147.60. 5,400,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,230,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

