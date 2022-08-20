Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.7 %

WRB stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. 998,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,314. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

