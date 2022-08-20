Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,089,000 after buying an additional 150,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.17. 3,703,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,223. The company has a market cap of $248.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.38.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

