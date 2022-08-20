Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,294,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.66. 471,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,283. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.38 and its 200-day moving average is $197.01.

