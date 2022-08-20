Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $120.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,702,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,066. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

