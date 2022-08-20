Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.82. 4,178,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

