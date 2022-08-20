Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 29,691 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,691 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 1.8% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

