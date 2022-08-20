Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after buying an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,930,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %
Amgen stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,304. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Read More
