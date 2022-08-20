eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.07 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

