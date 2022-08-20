Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.40. 7,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 24,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Edenred from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.
