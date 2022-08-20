Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

