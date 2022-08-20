Electrify.Asia Achieves Market Capitalization of $366,182.76 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $366,182.76 and $29,288.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,134.82 or 0.99997567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003696 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00126255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101120 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

