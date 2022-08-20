Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at SVB Leerink

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

ELYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELYM stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Eliem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

About Eliem Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $133,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.