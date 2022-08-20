Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at SVB Leerink

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
ELYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
ELYM stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Eliem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.
