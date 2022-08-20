Elitium Market Capitalization Hits $22.59 Million (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Elitium has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $22.59 million and approximately $497,625.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

