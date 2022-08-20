ELYSIA (EL) Price Down 18% Over Last Week

ELYSIA (EL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

