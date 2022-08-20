Elysian Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $190,414.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00100569 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

