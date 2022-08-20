[email protected] Capital (LON:SYME) Shares Down 6.4%

[email protected] Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 117,510,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 276,135,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.09. The company has a market cap of £46.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.

[email protected] Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

