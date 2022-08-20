Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.72. 8,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,271,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Embark Technology from $220.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 20.43.

Insider Activity at Embark Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,369.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBK. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Embark Technology

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.