Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $874,977.20

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $874,977.20 and approximately $7,885.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00051003 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,730,614 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

