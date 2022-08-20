Epic Cash (EPIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,188.00

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $6,188.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,003.96 or 0.99922690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003683 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00126372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00101800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032159 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,796,984 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash.

Epic Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.