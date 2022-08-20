Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPZM. Cowen cut shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Epizyme Price Performance

Epizyme stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epizyme

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Epizyme by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Epizyme by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Epizyme by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

