Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Equal (EQL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Equal has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Equal has a market cap of $285,357.80 and $121.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars.

